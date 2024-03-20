Istat, house prices will slow down in 2023

The Italian real estate market slowed slightly in 2023, with house prices growing by just 1.3% on average, compared to 3.8% the previous year. This is mainly due to high mortgages and mortgage rates, which have reduced sales and negatively affected prices which have made it more difficult for people to buy homes. As a result, consumer caution in the face of economic uncertainty may have contributed to keeping price growth low.

Specifically, according to Istat data, in the fourth quarter of 2023 the price index of homes (IPAB) purchased by families, for housing or investment purposes, remains unchanged compared to the previous quarter and increases by 1.8% compared to the same period of 2022 (it was +1.7% in the third quarter of 2023). The trend growth of the Index is mainly due to the prices of new homes which increased by 8.9% (accelerating compared to +7.9% in the previous quarter) and to a more limited extent to those of existing ones which recorded only a slight increase (+0.3%).

These trends occur in a context of slowdown in sales volumes (-3.3% decrease recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023 by the Revenue Agency’s Real Estate Market Observatory for the residential sector, after -10.5% in previous quarter). On a cyclical basis, the stability of the IPAB is the result of opposite dynamics: on the one hand, the prices of new homes increase (+3.6%), while on the other, those of existing homes decrease (-0.8%). The acquired rate of change, or carryover, of the IPAB for 2024 is equal to +1.7% (+9.8% for new homes and zero change for existing homes).

On average, in 2023, home prices will increase by 1.3%. The most marked increase is recorded for new homes (+5.6%) while for existing homes the average annual growth in prices stands at 0.4%. Compared to the average of 2010, the first year for which the IPAB historical series is available, in 2023 house prices decreased by 8.3% (+20.6% for new houses and -16.8% for existing).