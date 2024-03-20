loading…

Pygmy hippo gives birth to a baby boy. Photo/Reuters

ATHENS – A rare and endangered pygmy hippo has been born in Athens’ Attica Zoological Park for the first time in 10 years, delighting conservationists.

“The lack of male pygmy hippos in captivity has complicated breeding efforts, so zoo staff are very happy that the baby is a boy,” Noi Psaroudaki, a wildlife veterinarian at the zoo, told Reuters.

“This is the first birth at the zoo of 2024, and what a birth!” Psaroudaki said.

“Every birth of a pygmy hippo in captivity is very important. “We are very happy to see this baby grow into a healthy adult hippo, and hopefully one day it can breed,” he said.

Pygmy hippos originate from the swamps and rainforests of western Africa. They are listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and it is estimated that only around 2,000-2,500 remain in the wild.

Weighing 7kg, the male calf – whose name will be determined by voting – was born on February 19 and joins his parents Lizzie and Jamal as the zoo’s only pygmy hippo.

Hippos, which are naturally solitary and nocturnal, will stay with their mothers for several months until they venture into the open.

