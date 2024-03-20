Home Sciences

The giant has opened a competition aimed at anyone who is able to identify new ways of using quantum computing.

Finding a concrete use for quantum computers, which goes beyond solving mathematical and cryptographic problems, is the goal of the competition launched by Google in collaboration with the XPrize foundation. The foundation hopes to solve global problems, such as the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions, the discovery of new drugs to deal with increasingly complex health problems. And again, study loads that can be sustainable for the electricity grid.

These are some of the examples of issues that may require the use of quantum computers, whose system works thanks to quantum computing. Quantum computing is based on qubits which, thanks to the principles of quantum mechanics, allow complex calculations to be performed at a speed that exceeds that of traditional computing. In this case, in fact, the bit is the fundamental unit, and can be in the on (1) or off (0) state. The qubit, however, can be in two states at the same time, which is why the possibilities for studying and developing new applications greatly increase compared to that of traditional computers.

Applications, algorithms and models of quantum computers are still to be created, which is why the competition opened by the giant with XPrize aims to address this field towards wide-ranging problems. And since these are problems that affect the entire world population, the competition is aimed at anyone who is able to apply quantum computing for purposes that look to the future. The 5 million dollar prize will be divided into a first prize of 3 million dollars, to be awarded to a maximum of three people, another million which will be divided between a maximum of five finalists, and 50 thousand dollars shared by the 20 semi-finalists. Over three years, participants will be able to develop their ideas.

In principle, I’m very optimistic that we will find really useful algorithms. I’m not as optimistic that in the next three years we will be able to understand these algorithms and implement them on future hardware.

Bill Fefferman, industry expert and professor of computer science at the University of Chicago

