Vladimir Putin spoke out regarding the situation in Russia and Ukraine. The recently re-elected president indicated that Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure will continue with the aim of maintaining the security of the border regions. “The main task is to ensure safety. There are different ways, they are not easy, but we will do it. We will continue to work on it,” Putin said.

In the middle of his television broadcast, Putin indicated the importance that the stability of the population generates for his Government. “It is very important for us to work with you, I really hope that together we will continue this path of creation and construction of a new Russia in all its components,” he said. Furthermore, he added that the goal is to make Russia an “even stronger, more attractive and more effective” country.

Russia plans buffer zone inside Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, Russian leader, promised that the country’s authorities will carry out the necessary activities to guarantee the security of residents in areas bordering Ukraine. “Of course, we can respond with the same, exactly the same things, (attacking) civilian infrastructure and all similar targets that the enemy attacks. But we have our opinions on the matter, our own plans and we will follow them,” he assured.

Antony Blinken, Secretary of State of the United States, denounced the lack of transparency and legitimacy in the recent Russian presidential elections. Photo: AFP

Another of the actions that Putin assured after his re-election was confirmed is that Russia will establish a separation zone in Ukraine in order to prevent long-range Ukrainian attacks and cross-border incursions. It should be noted that Russian forces made progress within the battlefield, while kyiv’s troops suffer from a serious lack of projectiles and military weapons.

“At some point we will be forced, when we consider it necessary, to create a certain ‘prophylactic zone’ in the territories controlled by (the Ukrainian Government),” said Putin, who also said that this ‘safe zone’ would be “quite difficult to penetrate through the use of foreign-made attack assets available to the enemy.

The Russian president’s statements come days after the Ukrainian military force was accused of having carried out various attacks on Russia with the aim of affecting the presidential votes. “Selective attacks were carried out on polling places and state institutions, where exclusively civilians were present. “This was known to both the Ukrainian Army command and its Western advisors,” he said.

US questions Russian election results

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, denounced the lack of transparency and legitimacy in the recent presidential elections in Russia. “Russia’s presidential elections occurred in an environment of intense repression of independent voices and the imprisonment, death or exile of virtually all political opposition,” he noted in the statement.