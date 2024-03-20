Saving agriculture is possible. that’s how

Farmers’ struggles over the price of milk preceded those over the price of flour, fruit and vegetables. The demands of entrepreneurs influence – as we can see every day – the world of national and global politics.

Crops are often paid less than it costs to produce them, and are then sold on the shelves of large retailers at inflated prices for consumers. In France and Europe, writes Gambero Rosso, vineyards are being uprooted to reduce production and keep prices high.

As Gambero Rosso writes, in our country, while the tractors make their way towards Rome and Brussels, there are “unions” of producers who claim the need and duty to produce more to guarantee food self-sufficiency. As if the problem of the food market (and business) was limited to national borders.

For some time, the fashion sector, more sensitive to global markets than agricultural entrepreneurs, has been addressing the question: produce less, but produce better. It’s about analyzing what and how to produce. This reflection embraces both sustainability and “quality” (a concept that responds to variable criteria depending on the sociopolitical situations of a country): two increasingly interconnected areas.

Roberto Rubino, former director and researcher of the Food and Nutrition Research Center and creator of “Noble Milk”, has launched the provocation several times: produce less, but produce better. A concept based on the classic market laws of supply and demand. Greater quality and greater possibility of choice for consumers based on prices differentiated on quality. A cheese made from cows grazing on pasture or fed grass or hay should cost more than one made from cows fed silage.

However, Gambero Rosso reports, a political intervention would also be necessary: ​​focusing on standards and certifications, explaining to the world why it would be preferable to buy Italian not only for nationalistic reasons. Producers should have a clearer and more aware voice: the problem is not solved with more pesticides, but with greater quality.