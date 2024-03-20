The price of the BCV dollar today, March 20, 2024, was set at 36.26 bolivars in Venezuela, according to the Central Bank of Venezuela. On the other hand, for the parallel exchange rate, the DolarToday or Monitor Dolar is used, whose price arises based on the supply/demand of bolivars in the main cities of the country.

The fluctuation of the official exchange rate in Venezuela reflects the economic and political variations facing the country, influenced in part by United States sanctions against the Venezuelan government. This context becomes particularly important given the announcement of upcoming presidential elections, in an environment led by Nicolás Maduro. The valuation and trends of the US dollar are monitored through various trading platforms, offering a snapshot of the economic situation under the current regime.

What is the price of the BCV Dollar today, Wednesday, March 20?

The price of the dollar established by the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) for March 20 was set at 36.26 bolivars. This rate is the result of a weighted average of daily transactions carried out on the exchange tables of banking institutions. Despite experiencing strong fluctuations in previous months, the US currency has maintained its value recently. By the end of 2023, the increase was 105% compared to the previous year, according to data provided by the BCV.

Price of the DolarToday for TODAY, March 20, in Venezuela

The value of the parallel dollar in Venezuela has been updated to 38.51 bolivars, according to the latest information from DolarToday, a Venezuelan-American media focused on political and financial issues in Venezuela. Dollar Monitor, for its part, offers a daily average of the value of the dollar in the parallel market, providing a broad view of the country’s economic situation.

Dollar Monitor: dollar exchange rate today, March 20, 2024

The average dollar in Venezuela has been set at 38.06 bolivars per dollar, according to the most recent update from Monitor Dólar. This average is determined based on the supply and demand of the US currency in the market.

How is Venezuela’s economy?

Venezuela’s economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, characterized by a deep recession, high inflation, food and medicine shortages, and one of the worst economic crises in the history of the nation governed by Nicolás Maduro.

The Venezuelan economy has been severely affected by a number of factors, including the drop in oil prices, which is the country’s main source of income, as well as unfavorable economic and fiscal policies, corruption, and international sanctions imposed by several countries. including the United States.

Venezuela Women’s Bonus March 2024: when do they pay?

To date, no confirmation has been received from the Maduro Government regarding the disbursement of the Venezuela Women’s Bonus. This benefit was granted in 2023 as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day, which raises expectations of a possible renewal of this financial support for the current year.

If approved, it is anticipated that this benefit could be announced as the first special bonus on Friday, March 8, 2024, or on a date close to this. It is important to note that this information has not been made official, but is based on precedents established during the delivery of the same benefit in similar circumstances the previous year.