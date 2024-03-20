Poste Italiane, CEO Del Fante presents the new industrial plan to 2028

Matteo Del Fante, CEO of Poste Italiane, presents the new strategic plan called “The Connecting Platform”, focused on an innovative use of the network and the high transformation of logistics.

For the first time, the new Strategic Plan includes a time horizon of 5 years. By 2028, the objective is to achieve growth in net profit to 2.3 billion euros, revenues to 13.5 billion euros and Ebit to 3.2 billion euros, also benefiting from a careful rationalization of costs.

As regards dividends, the Plan establishes a payout ratio – the percentage of profits distributed to shareholders – of at least 65%. It aims to distribute no less than 1 euro per share by 2026, with overall dividends of at least 6.5 billion euros over the next 5 years.

Poste Italiane has announced that by 2026 approximately 7,000 post offices located in small municipalities will be transformed into digital service hubs, offering quick and easy access to Public Administration services. Furthermore, 250 co-working spaces will be made available to allow citizens to work in collaborative environments.

At the same time, Poste is working on a major real estate alliance to manage its parcel business and develop new warehouses. Warehouse capacity in the sector will increase from 230,000 square meters in 2023 to 400,000 square meters by 2028. The group led by Matteo Del Fante is expected to generate new business from the “parcels and logistics” sector with revenues of 700 million euros .

Furthermore, Poste is developing a SuperApp that will include a new digital “purse” for payments. This app will be completely customized based on the profile of each individual customer and, thanks to cutting-edge technologies and Artificial Intelligence, will constitute a unique access point to the Poste Italiane ecosystem.

By 2028, Poste Italiane has set the following objectives:

Increase the current accounts of small and medium-sized businesses to 400,000. Increase the average inventory to 11,000 euros (compared to the 8,400 euros recorded in 2023). Grant financing for a total of 4.3 billion euros, of which 3.4 billion intended for personal loans.

Furthermore, a reduction in full-time staff is expected from 119,300 in 2023 to 113,000 in 2028. This decrease will be accompanied by 19,000 new hires, more than offset by the 25,000 exits, which are explained by Poste as part of the natural demographic trend of the force Work. Personnel costs are estimated at 6 billion euros (compared to 5.64 billion in 2023), with the ratio of ordinary personnel costs to revenues declining to 38% (compared to 41% in 2023).

The stock market dropped after the announcement

The market reaction is nervous. Piazza Affari received the announcement of the new industrial plan to 2028 harshly, causing the stock to lose more than 3% in the early stages of the session.