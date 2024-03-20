Martin Provost’s new film could be placed in a universe created specifically for lovers of art, impressionism and love in general which can develop through pictorial art between a man and a woman, so much so as to to almost entirely monopolize an artist’s career.

This is Portrait of an Love (Bonnard: Pierre et Marthe) which will be released in Italian preview on Wednesday 3 April in Rome as the opening film of the 14th edition of Italia RENDEZ-VOUS, the festival dedicated to French cinema, in the presence of the director.

The film will also be previewed in Bologna on Thursday 4 April as part of the Pop Up Talk festival, again in the presence of Provost, and will subsequently arrive in Italian cinemas from 16 May distributed by I Wonder Pictures in collaboration with Unipol Biografilm Collection.

There are certain loves, which have decisively left their mark on the career of an artist and Pierre Bonnard, one of the greatest post-impressionist painters of his time, part of the illustrious circle of Degas, is certainly no exception to this .

Dante Alighieri practically dedicated almost all of his entire work to a girl he barely knew, Petrarca himself did this with his Canzoniere, but other great Italian and foreign artists, leaving Italy, have also based their entire careers on at least a part of it in the direction of a love, happy or not, certainly full of unresolved issues that only a great love brings with it.

Thomas Hardy, a great English writer who was more or less contemporary with Bonnard, went so far as to dedicate unforgettable literary portraits to women throughout his work, almost always inspired by his wife whom he loved so much that at the end of his life he physically dedicated his entire heart to her, given that in the tomb of his beloved, we really find the heart of Thomas Hardy, almost taking the tragic example of Abelard and Heloise as a model.

Portrait of a lover (pictured Vincent Macaigne).

Between the end of the nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieth century, other great artists had rather complicated loves, among all of which it is impossible not to mention that of Pablo Picasso for Dora and that of Amedeo Modigliani for the equally beautiful and complicated Jeanne.

Love often, even in art, gives great stories of this type, sometimes all very long like the one between Bonnard and his muse and future wife Marthe de Méligny, other times instead fleeting stories, which however left a profound mark on the the artist on duty who lived and felt them on his own skin and in his own soul, then transporting them with all their intensity into his own art, eternal testimony of a love that is not only artistic.

Portrait of a love: The plot of a love drawn on a canvas called life

The story in particular deals with the love story of the post-impressionist painter, Pierre Bonnard, masterfully played by Vicente Macaigne, a very busy French actor and director in his homeland, famous in us above all for the 2023 film, A Passing Affair, with Marthe de Meligny, in which we find the talented and fascinating Belgian actress Cecilè de France, famous for films such as The Spanish Apartment, La belle saison and Les illusions perdute, but also for international collaborations such as the one with Paolo Sorrentino in the recent Sky series, The New Pope.

It is a love story which, however, paradoxically arises from a deception, and for those who think that love is just a trick, as stated among other rather successful writers ranging from Romain Rolland to Joel Dicker, in this case certainly they would find it difficult to find this negative trick, and if it existed, it happened in the name of art, a supreme good free from the more classic canons of the couple’s relationship.

Portrait of a love (pictured Vincent Macaigne and Cécile De France. Copyright Carole Bethuel).

In particular, the astute Marthe will pretend to be a ruined Italian aristocrat and with the means at her disposal, manages to make inroads into the delicate and romantic nature of the painter, Pierre, who romantically for the love of art or love itself , looking for a model to pose only for him, he will find her, Marthé, who from 1893 onwards will manage to enter all the works of the great French painter, monopolizing his artistic career and life.

It will not always be a happy and idyllic love between Pierre and Marthe, but it will inevitably accompany the lives of both, not only in the space of light and colors that a painter feeds on in the short space that is the life of an artist , but on a palette that promises to contain the invisible colors of ethereal love expressed in portraits far more lasting than a simple human life.

Imprinted there in the physical art remains the imprint of a delicate and tormented love, but expertly told to us by the direction of Martin Provost, who takes up themes that have always been dear to him such as art, love and female emancipation and by his formidable actors, excellent intermediaries of a love story born in 1893 and still lingering in the air, in Bonnard’s paintings and now, in other guises, also in Provost’s touching work.