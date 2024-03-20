Pomezia, March 20, 2024 – “The Council was not allowed to delve into the agenda”: ​​this is what we read in the official letter addressed to the President of the Municipal Council, Dr. Francesco Lamanna, to the Mayor of Pomezia, Veronica Felici. , Secretary General of the Municipality of Pomezia and Head of the Local Authorities Department of the Prefecture of Rome, signed by the leader of the League group Fabrizio Salvitti, councilors Jessica Valle, Giuseppe De Luca and League Commissioner Luigi Lupo.

“Hereby – we read in the letter – the group of the League Council of Salvitti, Valle, De Luca, together with the Commissioner Luigi Lupo, denounce the behavior of the Prime Minister Dr. Francesco Lamanna in relation to the implementation of the tasks assigned to his role by the municipal law and the regulations on the functioning of the municipal council.

Typically, the City Council convenes in a manner designed to discuss issues on the agenda in depth with a view to passing a resolution. In this case, the President, ignoring the provisions of Article 62 of the resolution, did not allow the completion of the work and exceeded his role, justifying the fatigue of the councilors who he put to the vote, the postponement of issues not yet discussed to the date of March 22 at 09.30, with a positive vote of the mayor and 12 municipal councilors (including himself), common sense and respect for minorities, would like to see the session adjourned, perhaps until the next morning, rather than three days later.

“The writers,” they continue, “are also stunned by the Secretary General’s statements, according to which the City Council or the majority of the City Council can decide anything. The municipal statute, article 27, paragraph 1, letter c, and the municipal ordinance are intended to guarantee the prerogatives and rights of all council members. It should also be noted that this municipal council was convened at the request of minorities and after a delay of several months. .

The desire not to discuss Agenda Item 11 is clear to all: asking the council to withdraw Resolution No. 46 of 2023, which seeks to purchase property for the temporary alternative location of Marone High School. The undersigned have several times expressed in written communications to the PEC a request to withdraw the ordinance required by the above proposal for reasons of self-defense, but to date the City Council has never been able to delve deeper into or discuss this topic. Because the majority has always taken an obstructionist position, methodically ensuring that there is no quorum. The undersigned request the Prime Minister to use these three days to provide the municipal council with all correspondence between Workplace and Castelli srl in order to better understand the little-known aspects of the transfer and purchase of real estate by deed.”

“The position of the council group and the League commissioner is very clear – we read again – there will be no possibility of a political agreement until the purchase of the property is canceled in self-defense, send Castelli Romani 24 for reasons Reportedly, the council group and the League commissioner are not will respond positively to another invitation to meet, respecting the roles of all members of the city council, and the battle of the mothers of children studying at the Marone school, it is time for decisions to be made, it must be noted that the building selected for purchase was not ready by December 22, 2023 , as provided in the notification (Expression of Interest) pursuant to Council Resolution No. 46 of 2023, and will not be ready by Easter. The League forced its councilors to resign not in order to have more delegations, the League group concludes, or power, but only so that the administration of Mayor Felici, the city council or the city council would reverse the decision in self-defense, as required law, and purchase a 7-story ruin to equip it for a temporary school. Council members will return to the council after reviewing all agenda items and determining a date for convening a new council.”

