loading…

Poland stated that the fact that NATO troops were present in Ukraine was an open secret. Photo/REUTERS

WARSAW – The Polish government says the fact that NATO troops are present in Ukraine is now an “open secret”.

This statement was conveyed by Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radoslaw Sikorski to the German news agency, DPA.

The comments came less than two weeks after he said that deploying NATO troops to Ukraine was “not unthinkable”, and he appreciated French President Emmanuel Macron for not ruling out the idea.

Poland is a member of NATO which has strongly opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Just as your chancellor said [Olaf Scholz]there are already some troops from major countries in Ukraine,” Sikorski said in an interview with DPA on Wednesday.

Last month at a press conference, Chancellor Scholz justified his opposition to sending Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine by saying that Berlin would not participate using its troops in targeting control, either from Germany or on the Ukrainian battlefield.

“What Britain and France do in terms of target control and the accompanying target control cannot be done in Germany,” Scholz said at the time.

His words were widely interpreted as confirmation of the presence of Western troops in Ukraine.

When asked by the DPA whether Scholz’s disclosure was a problem, Sikorski replied: “In Polish, we have the expression ‘tajemnica poliszynela’, which describes a secret that everyone knows.”