Extending the PNRR deadline: a crucial step for Italy and the EU

In recent times, the idea of ​​granting an additional margin of time to use the funds of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has gained ground, especially for those countries that have not yet seen the promised investments materialise, to a total of 750 billion euros. As reported by MF, for Italy, which has already used and expects to draw over 220 billion from these resources, this opportunity would represent a breath of fresh air, considering the imminent amount of work.

Just think of the project involving Webuild to build the high-speed railway section from Salerno to Reggio Calabria by 2026. From this perspective, the plans of Enel, Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) and Telecom Italia (TIM) are also added. These are just some of the many interventions for which Italy relies on European funding, intended to modernize vital infrastructures such as roads, railway lines and telecommunications.

In any case, these remain only premature rumors which, however, could be confirmed. Experts have identified a deadline: 31 August 2024. Around this date, the European Commission is expected to announce the extension of the deadline for completing Pnrr projects until 31 December 2028. These two extra years would allow countries, not only Italy, but also the other beneficiaries of the Next Generation EU, to complete their programs.

At the moment, there are no official communications on the matter, but Brussels’ choice to postpone the deadline would be necessary to prevent the Pnrr from becoming a double-edged sword, with the risk of returning the funds received for failure to meet the deadlines. Extending the timescales of PNRR projects at the European level would not only allow for the completion of vital infrastructure for economic and social development, but could also help reduce geopolitical tensions, providing an opportunity to improve relations with strategic partners such as Russia.