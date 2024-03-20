loading…

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin (left) said Ukraine’s survival was in danger. Photo/REUTERS

BERLIN – Ukraine’s survival is in danger. This is the warning issued by the United States (US) Minister of Defense or Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin.

Austin, on Tuesday American time, said Ukraine’s survival could be at stake unless Western countries send more military aid.

His comments came while he was in Germany to attend a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base.

“Right now, Ukraine’s survival is in danger and America’s security is in danger,” Austin said at a press conference after the meeting, as reported by Russia Today, Wednesday (20/3/2024).

“Keeping weapons, equipment and ammunition flowing is a matter of Ukraine’s survival and sovereignty and a matter of honor and security for America,” he explained.

He did not say how the US intended to support Ukraine without additional funds. A bill (RUU) that would provide more than USD 60 billion in aid to Kyiv is still stalled in the US House of Representatives due to opposition from the Republican Party.

“US inaction has resulted in Ukraine losing ground on the battlefield,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has been trying to pressure Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to approve Ukraine funding for months, but so far without success.

After Ramstein’s meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced an arms and ammunition package for Kyiv worth €500 million (USD543 million).