Portimao, March 20, 2024 – A double success in 2023 returns Pecco Bagnaia to his best results at the next Portuguese Grand Prix. Last year the world champion won the sprint race and the official race, and this year Ducati Azzurro is again aiming high.

In the second test of the MotoGP world circuit, riders are ready to take to the track again. They will then do this in Portimao, in the Algarve region.

On the eve of his track debut, Bagnaia says: “Portimao is a track that I really like and where we have always been fast in the past,” emphasizes the Ducati champion, as reported by Ansa. “We also have potential this year.” to perform well, but it will not be easy: I expect many opponents who can fight for victory, and very tough competition. In any case, we are ready. We will work as always, starting on Friday, to try to be as ready as possible for the two races.”

“This is a really special track,” adds teammate No. 1 Enea Bastianini at the pre-race press conference, “and we trained here at the end of January in the Panigale V4S. I have an account with Portimao: last year I did not participate in the race due to an injury after a fall in the sprint. The first Grand Prix of the season in Qatar went well, but to be honest, I expected something more. So, I’ll try to redeem myself this weekend.”

MotoGP photo on Facebook