A pre-university education (FEED) student to whom I gave spelling and wording lessons, the next day gave me a Turkish pizza baked by his mother. He proves that his Dutch will be fine with poetic descriptions of raw leafy vegetables in an explanation of the best way to reheat a pizza. “Just put it in the pan or the oven, sir, and then add some rabbit food.”

Readers are the authors of this column. Ije is a personal experience or anecdote, in a maximum of 120 words. Send via ik@nrc.nl

