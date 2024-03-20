Six months ago, Peugeot pulled the curtains back on the new 3008 with the introduction of a remarkable new product. This time we’re not so much talking about the fact that it will have a purely electric version for the first time – which is quite expected in 2024 – but that from now on it will be called a “fastback SUV”. ” The sloping roofline gives the new 3008 a more dynamic appearance than before, but the change has the added effect of making its big brother look even more relevant.

Same look, more inches

This is the new Peugeot e-5008 and yes: it is again an extended version of the e-3008. In particular, the face is immediately recognizable by its high-mounted headlights and three LED claws that flow into the radiator grille on both sides. However, the further back you look, the more things start to deviate. For example, the 5008 is a full 25 centimeters longer than the 3008, and also has an extra 15 centimeters over its predecessor. In addition to that extra length, the larger of the two cars also maintains a straight tailgate, meaning there’s a premium on interior space.

The result is a boot volume behind the second row of seats of 748 liters, which you may have noticed is slightly less than what the outgoing 5008 offered. This is due to the fact that Peugeot has ditched the removable rear seat for the new model, so both the second and The third row can now simply be folded into a flat cargo floor. If you do this, you get a trunk volume of 1,815 liters, and with all seven seats up, there is still 259 liters left at the very end. We can be brief again at the outset: here you get the same high-tech i-Cockpit as its 3008 sibling. So expect a sleek dashboard with a 21-inch screen floating above it.

Cruising range up to 660 kilometers

Everything also remains identical in terms of the engine, or at least for the electric version. It can be had with an electric motor on the front axle producing either 213 hp or 231 hp, or with an additional motor on the rear axle for a total output of 322 hp. Like the 213 hp front-wheel drive variant, the latter is equipped with a 73 kWh battery, while the 231 hp version is equipped with a battery with a capacity of at least 98 kWh. The Long Range version has a range of 660 kilometers – 40 kilometers less than the e-3008 from the same battery. The seven-seater car can then also be quickly charged at up to 160 kW, allowing it to be pumped from 20 to 80 percent power in half an hour.

Besides this electric e-5008, there will also be a version with an internal combustion engine, although we don’t see it yet. Like the 3008, it will be powered by a 1.2-litre mild hybrid petrol engine producing 136bhp, but unlike its little brother, this 5008 will not have a plug-in hybrid variant. The same was true of its predecessor, which also had to make do without plug-in versions of the previous 3008. The electric e-5008 can be expected from a Peugeot dealer this fall. Prices are not yet available.