Unknown assailants shot dead the municipal president of Chahuites in the state of Oaxaca, Joaquín Martínez López, in the midst of the growing wave of political violence in the country due to the June 2 elections, with at least a dozen candidates murdered.

Through a statement, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Oaxaca (FGEO) reported this Monday that Martínez López was in front of his home, in the Guachaco neighborhood, when unidentified people “attacked him with bullets” during the early hours of the morning, for which He died during transport to receive medical attention.

“Based on the preliminary information collected by the FGEO, solid lines of investigation were established with the aim of finding the whereabouts of the person or persons responsible,” the agency indicated without further details.

The victim was a member of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), an ally of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the party of the President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“We deeply regret the crime perpetrated against the municipal president of Chahuites, Joaquín Martínez López; I have asked the State Prosecutor’s Office for a thorough investigation to clarify the facts and punish those responsible,” wrote the governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara, in your X account.

The events occur in the midst of the wave of violence due to the elections on June 2, with at least 10 candidates or aspirants murdered in the first two months of the year, as documented by the organization Data Cívica.

In February alone, there were 36 murders when also considering public officials and relatives of politicians, detailed the ‘Vote between bullets’ report.

