BERGAMO – Nicola Perico, aka Npk, is an Italian singer-songwriter born in Bergamo on 25 May 1992. Since he was a child he has always cultivated his passion for music, leading him last year to record his first unreleased song: “La truth”, a song that talks about his life.

Given the excellent results obtained, he decided, in November 2023, to write a second piece: “La forza che ho”, dedicated to his daughters. And, thanks to the numerous views on YouTube of the latter, he decides together with his music producer to record his first album, arriving in a few months. This is our interview.

Where does your passion for music come from?

“My passion for music began in my bedroom at home, growing more and more”.

How do you feel before performing on stage?

“Generally I’m always a little nervous, but at the same time I’m just the right amount of excited.”

Who or what are your songs inspired by?

“In my songs I always try to tell the events that surround me”.

Which artists would you like to collaborate with?

“The answer is easy… my idol: Kekko from Modà”.

What advice would you give to a teenager who wants to dedicate himself to music?

“To always believe in your dreams”.

Three adjectives to describe your music.

“Genuine, exciting and expressive”.

What song are you most attached to?

“It’s ‘La forza che ho’, a song I wrote for my daughters.”

How did your life change after you discovered music?

“Music helped me in times of difficulty and at the same time made me truly understand who I am.”

