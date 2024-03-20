After being diagnosed with autism, Tallulah, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, tells on social media how her life has changed

When you suffer from a specific pathology you need to deal with various difficulties. Whether they are hereditary diseases or not, each of them involves a series of symptoms, some of which are very disabling. Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Tallulah is opening up about her diagnosis last summer. A condition that has accompanied her since she was little, but has only now been made official.

Tallulah Willis turned thirty and in recent days she has addressed a very important topic through her social accounts. Already in the past, Tallulah had spoken about some health problems that she found herself dealing with. Today she let her fans know that, since this summer, she discovered that she suffers from autism.

Tallulah has suffered from other serious health problems in the past: from anorexia nervosa to addictions and depression. In one of these videos, he also treated ADHD, i.e. attention and hyperactivity disorder. Today, he talks about autism, from when the first symptoms became apparent until the moment of the official diagnosis.

In some videos from the past she is portrayed at an awards ceremony for her father and you can see how as a child she played with her father’s earring. In the caption that accompanies these images she says:

“Tell me you’re autistic, without telling me you’re autistic”

According to the young woman, these were the first signs of her disorder. Today the artist’s daughter explains that, following the diagnosis, her life has completely changed. Many pieces have fallen into place and many of the difficulties of the girl of the past have also found an explanation. Today, several months after her diagnosis, the young woman feels free to talk about this disorder and all its complexities. A late diagnosis, given that Tallulah is 30 years old, but still necessary to allow this young woman to face life as best as possible.