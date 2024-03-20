loading…

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff or American Military Commander General Charles Brown responded to the expulsion of around 1,000 of his troops by Niger. Photo/REUTERS

BERLIN – Niger, under a military junta, has revoked a military cooperation agreement with the United States (US) and ordered Washington’s troops to leave the West African country.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff or Commander-in-Chief of the American Military General Charles Brown has responded to the expulsion of around 1,000 troops.

General Brown, at a news conference in Germany on Tuesday, said the US was considering other options in other West African countries to host American troops and support counter-terrorism operations after Niger ordered Washington’s troops to leave.

According to him, counter-terrorism operations in the region were influenced by the overthrow of the Niger government through a military coup last year.

“Since the events in July, this has impacted our ability to support counter-terrorism and as we look to the future, we will continue to look to other countries in West Africa,” he said, as quoted by The Hill, Wednesday (20/ 3/2024).

Over the weekend, the military junta in Niger revoked a military cooperation agreement with the US—a pact that gave American forces a large base of operations to fight terrorist groups in the region.

Niger’s military junta ordered about 1,000 American troops in the country to leave, and the Pentagon this week said it was now working through diplomatic channels to provide clarification on the issue.

The US just sent a delegation last week to Niger to express a number of concerns about the direction the West African country is headed, according to the Pentagon.

The West African region has experienced a number of coups in recent years, including in Mali and Burkina Faso, leading to instability in the region.

Gen. Brown said Tuesday that there had been “mixed signals” from Niger since the American troop withdrawal order, but he added that they were still considering all options.

“We always plan for possibilities,” he said.

“We will continue to plan and prepare [untuk] stay or leave.”

