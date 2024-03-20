Fiumicino, March 20, 2024 – “At today’s City Council meeting, the undersigned were addressed with words that go beyond the political debate that every citizen expects from their representatives. The nickname “beggar” used towards me by Ezio Sindaco Civic List councilor Paola Meloni is an example of how dialogue can degenerate far below the standards we strive to maintain.” Mauro Stasio, city councilor from the Baccini list in Fiumicino, speaks.

“Politics by its nature,” states Stasio, “should be a place of confrontation of ideas and collective construction for the common good. Instead, such episodes undermine citizens’ trust in institutions and the democratic process. It is ironic that such serious offense comes from a man who recently raised ethical questions after a controversy on social media.

“This episode,” continues Mauro Stasio, “which took place within the framework of an official town meeting, takes on even greater seriousness. I call on all council members, regardless of their political color, to renew their commitment to mutual respect and ethical consistency.”

“The council chamber must become the beating heart of our local democracy,” concludes Mauro Stasio, “a place where political passions are expressed through debate and discussion rather than through personal insults. I hope that in the future we can all work together in this spirit for the benefit of our community in Fiumicino.”

