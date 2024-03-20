María Corina Machado, elected as the opposition candidate with 92% of the votes in the primaries held last October, warned of the consequences in Venezuela and Latin America of Nicolás Maduro continuing to perpetuate himself in the Government. “Not only for the region, because the region should prepare for the largest wave of migration we have seen so far. “I am talking about millions of Venezuelans who will flee if they lose hope for freedom and prosperity in their homeland,” she told the BBC.

“It’s hard to say. It is obvious that Maduro fears the possibility of competing against me because he knows that he would have a crushing defeat. “They are trying to block me because it is the first time in 25 years that we have been under a Chavista regime in which we face a presidential election with more than 80% percent support, so they had clearly said that they will not let me run,” Machado reiterated to the BBC.

Price of the BCV dollar today, March 20, 2024, in Venezuela

The BCV dollar was quoted at 36.26 bolivars. The rate represents a weighted average derived from the daily operations of active trading desks at participating banking institutions.

How to collect the Homeland 2024 bonds?

To use the money that entered your Patria account as bonuses, you must do the following:

– Log in to the Patria Platform

– Go to ‘wallet’ and then ‘withdrawal’

– Select the wallet of origin, amount and destination of the funds

– Click on ‘continue’ and then on ‘accept’

– Finally, the system will show you that the operation was a success and that’s it.

Triunfos del Pueblo Bonus March 2024: collect the new subsidy through the Patria System

After a long wait, the payment of the First Special Bonus of March called Triunfos del Pueblo was finally released. Exceptionally, this subsidy arrived after the fortnight of the month and now Venezuelans will be able to access this amount from the Patria System.

Machado asks for “serenity” before the start of presidential nominations

María Corina Machado had asked for “serenity” last Sunday, March 17, before the start of the registration of applications this week, without clarifying what her next actions will be. The deadline to present the candidacies will be from March 21 to 25, so sectors of the opposition have proposed replacing Machado due to the 15-year ban on holding public office imposed on the former liberal deputy, who rejects that sanction and has said that continues in the campaign.

“To every Venezuelan, have the peace of mind and confidence that I will make the right decisions to move forward (…). Serenity and firmness to move forward, never go back,” said Machado, a favorite in the polls, in a video that he released on social networks.

“The regime wants to compete with falsely opposition candidates chosen by the leadership of Miraflores (the presidential palace),” said the leader, who swept the primaries of the main opposition alliance.

Maduro, in power since 2013 and who aspires to a third six-year presidential term, was proclaimed the day before by the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) as a candidate for re-election.

Machado accused the president of violating an agreement signed last year by the government and the opposition in Barbados, in a negotiation mediated by Norway, to hold presidential elections.

“The international community has committed to the Barbados agreement and has made it clear that this year there must be free and fair elections with respect to the candidacy that the people chose to defeat Nicolás Maduro,” said Machado.

What are the Homeland Bonds?

The Venezuelan government continues its Homeland Bonds program, intended to support various sectors of the population in the face of the economic situation. In September 2023, four types of bonuses were delivered:

Bonus against the Economic War for public employees: 945 bolivars. Bonus against the Economic War for public sector retirees: 1,545 bolivars. Chamba Juvenil Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. Somos Venezuela Bonus: 168.80 bolivars. These bonuses represent direct aid to Venezuelans, although the government has not yet announced specific dates for the delivery of the next subsidies.