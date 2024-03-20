Suzuki has launched the new Swift, the fourth generation of the iconic hatchback from the Hamamatsu house. This latest evolution is equipped with a mild-hybrid engine to reduce consumption and emissions, and advanced safety systems. It should be noted that the Swift is a very important model for Suzuki, considering the over 9 million units sold until October 2023.

The new Swift is similar in size to the old model, measuring 3,860mm in length, 1,735mm in width and 1,495mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,450mm. Its trunk varies from 265 to 980 liters, while the weight varies between 1,024 and 1,112 kg.

Aesthetically, the car features a distinctive flat black grille at the front, “L”-shaped headlights that integrate with rounded shoulder lines and flared fenders. The side profile shows muscular contours and a floating roof design, adding a touch of dynamism to the lines.

The rear is distinguished by three-dimensional combination lights and a large bumper. The color range includes nine single-tone and four two-tone options, including new colors such as Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic and Cool Yellow Metallic. Notably, Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic joins Cordoba Red Metallic as a deep, vivid shade, three-coat paint job.

The new Swift features a spacious and comfortable interior. Inside, the cabin design is driver-oriented, with a central dial and angled controls for intuitive use. The two-tone dashboard, black and light grey, together with the front door finishes, give a sporty look.

The dashboard is dominated by a 9-inch HD touchscreen, which allows connection to smartphones via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via Wi-Fi and USB. Furthermore, it supports voice recognition, Bluetooth music playback and displays vehicle status information.

The new Suzuki Swift is Hybrid and 4×4

The new Swift is equipped with a renewed 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Hybrid petrol engine with 61 kW (83 HP) and 112 Nm, associated with the 12 volt hybrid system (mild-hybrid), which exploits the kinetic energy generated during deceleration to store it in the lithium-ion battery.

During acceleration, the hybrid system assists the engine, optimizing fuel efficiency and reducing emissions. The new delivery of maximum torque occurs at 4,500 rpm instead of the previous 2,800 rpm. The expected maximum speed is between 160 and 170 km/h.

The Swift puts power to the ground through the 5-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox and as regards traction it is equipped with AllGrip Auto technology, an automatic four-wheel drive system, which comes into action when it detects loss of traction of the front wheels, transferring torque to the rear wheels through a viscous coupling.

This provides additional traction on slippery surfaces such as snow or other loose roads, helping to improve handling in difficult conditions.

Swift’s ADAS

The new Swift is equipped with a complete range of ADAS systems for driving assistance, which are:

Attentofrena (DSBS II): uses millimeter wave radar and camera to detect vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians, warning the driver of an imminent collision and applying automatic braking to reduce the impact. #Straight Driving with Lane Keeping (LKA) + Lane Departure Prevention (LDP): helps the driver maintain a central position in the lane and provides steering assistance to avoid obstacles that are too close to the vehicle. #Stay awake+ (DMS): monitors the driver’s eyes and face, issuing alerts in the event of drowsiness or distraction.

Other systems featured include traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and eCall.

Price, how much does the new Swift cost

The price of the Suzuki Swift starts from 22,500 euros for the front-wheel drive version with 5-speed manual gearbox, while the 4WD version with manual gearbox costs 24,500 euros. The automatic two-wheel drive variant sits in the middle, with a price of 24,000 euros.

→ 1.2 Hybrid Top 2WD: 22.500 €

→ 1.2 Hybrid Top CVT: € 24.000 €

→ 1.2 Hybrid Top Allgrip 4WD: 24.500 €

