The new Peugeot e-5008 debuts in its latest fully electric generation, with a range of up to 660 km. This 7-seater SUV is built on the STLA Medium platform, the same on which the 3008 was developed, and shares many of its features. But the 5008 will not be exclusively electric, as it will also be available in a hybrid configuration. As regards the engine, a 48 Volt mild-hybrid powertrain and a plug-in one will be adopted, which combines a 125 HP electric motor with a 150 HP combustion engine.

New Peugeot 5008, dimensions

The new Peugeot 5008 sees a significant increase in dimensions, with a length that grows by 25 cm reaching 4.79 m, a height of 1.69 m (+5 cm) and a wheelbase increased by 16 cm (2.90 m). The width remains unchanged at 1.89 m.

Peugeot e-5008 GT front 3/4

This increase in size brings benefits both in terms of habitability and boot capacity, which increases in volume in all configurations. With all seven seats in use, there is 259 liters of space (nominal), but additional space can be freed up by raising the floor and stowing it behind the seats, allowing you to carry two soft bags.

The interior space with the seats folded is up to 1,815 litres

By folding the third row of seats, the boot volume increases to 748 liters rising to 1,815 liters with only two active seats in the second row (which also recline independently). Furthermore, the central seats are sliding, allowing you to adjust the space available for your legs and feet between the second and third rows.

The new Peugeot 5008, similar to the previous generation, has many similarities with its “sister” 3008. It retains the distinctive large grille with three-dimensional elements and the “claws” under the Pixel LED headlights, which adapt the light beam to avoid dazzling other cars.

The sides remain robust, offering the choice between 19″ or 20″ wheels, while the rear design is completely new. Compared to the 3008, the 5008 adopts a more classic and squared style to improve functionality in terms of load capacity and habitability.

Peugeot e-5008 GT front 3/4

e-5008 GT front

e-5008 GT side

Contrasting black roof on the GT trim

LED headlights front light signature

Tailgate, luminous signature

Peugeot logo, front grille camera

20″ alloy wheels

Rear hatch

e-5008 GT cockpit dashboard

e-5008 GT cockpit seats

21″ i-Cockpit panoramic screenNew Peugeot e-5008 in GT trim

In the details, instead of chrome, there are Meteor Gray and Orbital Black colored inserts. Six colors will be available at launch: Obsession Blue, Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Gray and Titanium Grey, while the GT version will include a contrasting black roof as standard.

The main element of the cockpit of the new 5008 is the new Peugeot i-Cockpit, with the driver at the center of the panorama thanks to the spectacular 21” panoramic screen. The i-Cockpit also integrates the head-up display and a large central touch screen. This curved, floating display provides essential driving information and controls accessible to both driver and passenger.

The compact steering wheel has been redesigned to improve driving sensation and comfort, with new controls that activate only when necessary. The heated compact steering wheel is standard on the GT version.

Peugeot e-5008 GT cockpit dashboard

Furthermore, the Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit introduces new slim control levers behind the steering wheel and i-Toggle, touch-sensitive digital buttons for quick access to the user’s favorite functions.

Passengers sit on new, comfortable front seats with a combination of premium materials, such as leather and fabric on Allure and leather with Alcantara on GT. Optionally, AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken) certified seats are available for lumbar comfort. Row 2 features sliding, reclining seats, with climate controls and USB-C sockets.

Peugeot e-5008 GT passenger seats

On the GT versions there are also armrests with cup holders and integrated curtains to protect from the sun’s rays. In row 3, each passenger has a cup holder, a reading light and access to a 12V outlet.

New Peugeot 5008 infotainment

The Allure version offers the Peugeot i-Connect system as standard for complete connectivity via wireless mirroring (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto). The GT version of the Peugeot e-5008 includes i-Connect Advanced, which features high-performance TomTom connected navigation with trip planning function.

“Ok, Peugeot” natural language voice recognition allows access to infotainment, heating, air conditioning and telephone functions, distinguishing between driver and passenger commands. Artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, is also available on this 7-seater SUV for advanced interactions with the vehicle. To assist users and answer their questions, the system includes on-board documentation and tutorials accessible via QR code. System updates are performed wirelessly.

21″ i-Cockpit panoramic screen

Furthermore, advanced navigation solutions are available on board via EV Trip Planner and EV Routing, accessible both via the MyPeugeot app and on board the vehicle. The MyPeugeot app allows users to manage various functions remotely, including unlocking/closing the doors, programming battery charging and thermal preconditioning.

Peugeot 5008 with electric motor

The new Peugeot 5008 is the first model made on the stretched version of the STLA Medium platform and will debut mainly as an electric variant, the e-5008, with permanent magnet synchronous motors. The 400 Volt NMC battery, initially supplied by BYD and then produced domestically by the ACC joint venture in Douvrin, has a capacity of 73 kWh in the entry-level version, a range of 500 km with a 210 HP single-engine powertrain and 345 Nm of torque.

The Long Range version, however, has a battery capacity of 98 kWh and an estimated range of up to 660 km, with a slightly higher power of 230 HP. The top of the range version is the dual motor, with electrified all-wheel drive, which reaches a total power of 322 HP (213 HP for the front unit and 109 HP for the rear one) and a declared autonomy of 500 km. The front motor delivers 345 Nm of torque and the rear motor 170 Nm. The battery is guaranteed for eight years or 160,000 km for 70% of its charging capacity.

Peugeot e-5008 GT charging

The French Peugeot SUV can be recharged in alternating current with a standard 11 kW charger or optionally with a 22 kW one. In direct current, it can accept up to 160 kW of power, allowing it to recover 100 km of autonomy in approximately 10 minutes and reach 20 to 80% charge in 30 minutes. The charging socket is located on the left rear.

Peugeot 5008 ibrida mild e plug-in hybrid

The Peugeot 5008 will also feature hybrid variants, with electrified options with both 48 Volt and plug-in systems. The MHEV hybrid version uses a 136 HP petrol engine combined with an e-DCS6 dual clutch gearbox, integrating an electric unit. This system allows short stretches of driving in fully electric mode.

The new 5008 is also hybrid, 48 Volt mild and plug-in hybrid

The plug-in version of the 195 HP Peugeot 5008, equipped with a 7-speed automatic transmission, combines a 92 kW (125 HP) electric motor with a 150 HP combustion engine. The all-electric driving range is over 80 km. With a 60 liter fuel tank, this version is capable of covering long distances without worries about recharging.

Peugeot ADAS on the new 5008

The new Peugeot e-5008 offers an easy and versatile driving experience thanks to its dynamic chassis settings and its agility in the city. As standard, it is equipped with a rear camera with two angles and a cleaning system for a clear image in all conditions.

Optionally, it can be equipped with the Peugeot VisioPark 360° system, which offers a 360° view of the environment to avoid obstacles. Furthermore, the new Peugeot model is equipped with over 40 ADAS driver assistance and semi-autonomous driving systems.

Front camera above the Peugeot logo

These include the Drive Assist Plus 2.0 system which uses sensors and navigation information to assist the driver, including adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go function, semi-automatic lane change and advance speed recommendation. These systems require driver supervision and ensure that hands are always on the wheel.

Allure and GT trim levels

The new Peugeot e-5008 is available in two trim levels: Allure and GT, both with up to seven seats. The Allure model features a half TEP and half fabric covering with embossed patterns. Standard features include keyless entry and start, HD rear camera, rear parking sensors, LED headlights and lights, 19″ alloy wheels, Peugeot i-Cockpit system with two 10″ digital panels, and connected information system Peugeot i-Connect.

20″ alloy wheels of the GT trim

The GT model features a two-tone paint job with a contrasting black roof and Alcantara upholstery. In addition to the Allure’s features, it includes 20″ alloy wheels, Pixel LED headlights, front parking sensors, electric tailgate, heated front seats and steering wheel, induction smartphone charger, customizable ambient lighting, Peugeot Panoramic i-Cockpit system with 21″ curved screen, customizable i-Toggles and Peugeot i-Connect Advanced connected information system.

Price new 5008 electric

The price of the new electric Peugeot 5008 starts from over 50,000 euros. The cost drops below 40,000 euros for the 48 volt hybrid version.

Peugeot e-5008 technical sheet

FEATURES VALUES Length 4.79 meters Width 1.89 meters Height 1.69 meters Wheelbase 2.90 meters Luggage capacity 259/748/1,815 L Battery 73-98 kWh Engine Power supply Electric Front-wheel drive or 4×4 Range 500-660 km Power 210 HP / 157 kW

230 / 170 kW (Long Range)

320 HP / 240 kW (4-wheel drive, dual motor) Maximum torque 345-515 Nm Performance Maximum speed 170-180 km/h Charging 11/22 AC – 160 kW DC Peugeot e-5008 technical sheet

Photo new Peugeot e-5008

Video Peugeot e-3008, the “sister” of the 5008

Video Peugeot e-3008

