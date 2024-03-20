Elbert Dijkgraaf

It doesn’t happen often in politics, but AKP member and alleged whistleblower Elbert Dijkgraaf did it: chose his family.

In 2018, Dijkgraaf abruptly resigned after eight years in the House of Representatives. The hard work in parliament led to strains in his marriage, Dijkgraaf wrote to then Speaker of the House Khadija Arib (PvdA): “If you try to be a good member of parliament, it will require a lot. If your relationship also requires a lot of energy, then you are compromising on both sides.” Dijkgraaf left politics without taking advantage of the redundancy payout scheme.

Elbert Dijkgraaf, former AKP MP, photo by Lex van Lieshout/ANP

Choosing a private life did not mean that Dijkgraaff had revolutionary ideas about the division of roles between men and women. In an interview with NRC in 2011, he passionately defended the AK Party’s then-current party rules, which excluded women from political office. “The general consensus is that women should be on this list. I think this is intolerance of modern thinking,” Dijkgraaf said at the time.

The Reformed Elbert Dijkgraaf (Almelo, 1970) studied economics at Erasmus University Rotterdam, where he became a professor in 2009. As a scientist, he guided the government’s role in environmental issues such as drinking water or climate. At the same time, he took an active part in the AKP: from 1999 to 2003, he was the chairman of the youth AKP. After a failed bid in 2006, he was elected to Parliament in 2010, where he became a respected spokesman on finance, agriculture, defense and the environment.

Dijkgraaf, again a professor in Rotterdam, is an expert in public finance. For example, he was a member of the supervisory committee of a major study by PwC consultants on the financing of secondary vocational education, higher vocational education and university education. In 2022, he was appointed to the Council of State’s “circle of experts” advising on the million-dollar bill. In 2023, Dijkgraaf (as a member of the so-called “think table”) was involved in a failed agriculture agreement between the government and farmer organizations.

Dijkgraaf remained absent from the AKP for some time and did not inform his party that he had been asked to act as an informant. Party chairman Chris Stouffer says he was not informed of his nomination but talks about a “smart choice” that the AKP supports.

His departure from parliament could not save Dijkgraaf’s marriage. After the divorce, he remarried a politician: former Secretary of State for Social Affairs and Minister of Health Tamara van Ark (VVD).

Richard van Zwoll

Potential informant Richard van Zwol (59) can tell them all about one direction of the four emerging parties: restricting migration. As chairman of the State Committee on Demographic Development until 2050, Van Zwol presented a more than 400-page report in January. His message was moderate population growth to maintain shared prosperity.

Richard van Zwoel, member of the State Council and former high-ranking civil servant. Photo by Annabelle Osteweichel.

Although Van Zwol, in an interview with NRC, made every effort to convey this message to the entire House of Representatives. “High and rapid population growth will eventually lead to shortages and inequality,” he said. “I would suggest that broad prosperity for all, social cohesion and care for the most vulnerable in society are not left or right.

Besides migration, Van Zwol will likely be able to discuss all political topics with the PVV, NSC, VVD and BBB. There are few former civil servants with such a track record in The Hague; In 2017, the NRC called him the “silent force of the national government” due to his move to the State Council. Van Zwol works as an advisor in the advisory department and is also chairman of the supervisory board of the accounting company EY in the Netherlands.

He was not yet thirty years old when he helped former Prime Minister Wim Kok write the coalition agreement for Purple 1 in 1994. Because Van Zwol, a graduate of the Faculty of Administrative Sciences and Public Finance, was at the time the only civil servant who could work with Excel.

As a civil servant in the general affairs department, he was formation secretary in the cabinets of Balkenende II, III and IV. As a controller, Van Zwol had to keep up the pace of the negotiations, it was hard work late into the night.

Later in his career, Van Zwol received prestigious leadership positions in The Hague. He was successively Secretary General of the Ministries of General Affairs, Finance, Internal Affairs and Relations with the Kingdom.

“It is the duty of politics to make the relationship between government and citizens healthy again,” Van Zwol said in 2021 as chairman of the CDA Science Institute. The rule of law and local self-government must be ensured, people must be able to participate, and the government must become subordinate again, Van Zwol advocated in his vision of the direction of the party.

“Restoring proper and efficient organization and execution of public tasks is not a logistical and bureaucratic process,” the former senior official wrote. “It requires serious cultural and mental recalibration and a willingness to learn hard lessons.”

With this message, Van Zwol can also take a seat at the formation table next to Pieter Omtzigt.

CDA leader Henri Bontenbal was only informed before Van Zwol’s nomination, he told NOS on Wednesday. He is “disappointed” by this and concludes that the emerging parties, following informants Ronald Plasterk and Kim Putters (both PvdA), seem to be unable to supply their people.

