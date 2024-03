GENOA – New dates have been added to “The Best Of Live Tour” which will take Cristiano De André around Italy this summer. Here they are:

La Spezia: Piazza Europa on 26 July 2024 Mesagne: Piazza Orsini del Balzo on 5 August 2024 Castiglioncello: Pasquini Castle on 19 August 2024

But it doesn’t end here. By the end of March, in fact, another ten stops will be added to the tour. The artist himself makes this known via his social channels, adding: “I’ll wait for you!”.