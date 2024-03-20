War in Ukraine, freezing rain for Zelensky: NATO has closed its treasury

The war in Ukraine seems very close to a turning point, but most likely it will be Putin, not Zelensky, who will rejoice. Yesterday an extraordinary meeting of NATO took place, the sole purpose of which was to collect economic resources for Kyiv, which was promised 90 billion. But the outcome of the summit was a failure, only one will come. Defense representatives from more than 50 countries, as we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano, met at a military base in Ramstein, Germany. The Ukraine Defense Contact Group, chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, has raised less than €1 billion to support Ukraine’s military efforts. At the same summits in the past, a total of almost 90 billion euros in military aid to Kyiv was announced. The United States, like the EU, has allocated a special budget chapter for Ukraine, which has been empty for several months.

The $60 billion loan that the White House promised Kyiv last fall, continues Il Fatto, is still blocked in Congress. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, refuses to put the issue on the voting agenda. “I think our allies are very aware of our financial situation,” a senior US official told Reuters, “and the Ukrainians know it more than anyone else, they have deficits because we can’t supply them.” Kyiv announced a new Russian offensive in early May. Zelensky made it clear that his country lacks people, vehicles and ammunition. But the money for Kyiv has run out; yesterday there was (almost) official confirmation.