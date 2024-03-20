There is a crisis in the air for Myrta Merlino, who could soon conclude her work at Pomeriggio Cinque. According to the rumors circulating, it seems that Mediaset already has a replacement

Conducting in the balance for Barbara D’Urso’s replacement in the flagship afternoon program of the biscione networks. According to the rumors of the last few hours, in fact, Myrta Merlino could leave Pomeriggio Cinque. Indeed, it seems that Mediaset has already thought about a possible replacement. There is no peace for the broadcast after Carmelita’s “expulsion”.

Last year, Mediaset executives shocked everyone by sending Barbara D’Urso away from hosting the Pomeriggio Cinque program after 15 years. In her place, colleague Myrta Merlino had arrived from La7.

Colleague who, however, was unable to repeat Carmelita’s successes: the audit results show highs and lows that are too fluctuating, considering the fact that, against Alberto Matano’s army and Rai 1’s La vita in diretta, it has never managed to break through.

A 15% share would not be enough for Pier Silvio Berlusconi and all Mediaset executives. The Cologno Monzese company is currently wondering whether it was the right choice and whether it is correct to continue with its management, as revealed by the Dagospia portal.

“At the top levels of Mediaset we are wondering about the wisdom of the choice of Marco Tardelli’s partner as the accompanying tele-face for the post-prandial nap“. This is the comment regarding a possible replacement. Who will take Myrta Merlino’s place?

Myrta Merlino leaves Afternoon Five: who will arrive in her place?

If there are those who hope for an impossible return of Barbara D’Urso (who on Domenica In spoke of a real mourning and not of an easy end), the most insistent voice that is made is that of Cesara Buonamici, currently co-host with Alfonso Signorini on Big Brother.

“The TV journalist, formerly a TV reporter for Tg5, was tested in pop style as a commentator on Big Brother, making an excellent impression…”. The company likes Cesara a lot and could land on Pomeriggio 5.