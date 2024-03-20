Mps, the second round begins

As regards the privatization of MPS, there are no doubts: it must be done and quickly. However, there are doubts at the Treasury about how to proceed. This is due to the fact that the climate for the entire banking sector could suddenly change with the end of the ECB’s restrictive monetary policies: if the increase in rates supported profits and margins, their decrease will have the opposite effect, immediately influencing stock market prices. At the Ministry of Economy, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti wants MPS to become the fulcrum for building the third Italian banking hub, an alternative to Intesa and Unicredit; however, there are also those who want to collect everything at once, to reduce Rocca Salimbeni’s debt on the state coffers. Of course, acting hastily may not be a good idea, but we are quickly running out of time.

Since the beginning of the year, MPS has recorded an increase in value of 30%, so much so that today the 39% still held by the Treasury is worth 2.1 billion euros. Speeding up the process would mean giving up the 122 million euro dividend. The possibility of completing the 2.5 billion euro capital increase, obtained by Luigi Lo with great difficulty in October 2022, seems very distant. La Stampa writes it. Some, thinking back to the 25% sale last November, quote Enrico Cuccia’s saying: “Sell, earn and repent.” That operation brought the Treasury 920 million euros, which today would have been 437 million euros more. Between the 2017 rescue and the latest capital increase, the State invested 7 billion euros in MPS. Although it received 1.28 billion in interest from Monti bonds lent to Siena between 2011 and 2015, the balance remains negative at 4.8 billion euros. The possibility of reducing this deficit for the government would be very welcome, especially in view of the upcoming European elections in June. However, the option of a merger is a difficult undertaking.

Although the government prefers a union with Banco BPM, CEO Giuseppe Castagna has denied any interest in Siena and expressed a willingness to continue independently. Furthermore, with a profit of 1.3 billion euros and dividends growing by 143%, it is difficult to put pressure on Piazza Meda to change its mind. Bper is also being considered, but there are several obstacles. For example, Modena has not yet fully digested the acquisition of Genoa (Carige), and there is also the government’s unwelcome idea of ​​seeing Unipol take control of MPS. This would be a serious blow for the centre-right, after having freed MPS from the influence of the centre-left. The Unicredit option was considered by the Draghi government, but was rejected by the bank led by Andrea Orcel.

However, now that Siena has been restored and has reported two billion euros in profits and the return of dividends, the interest may be different. CEO Gae Aulenti confirmed that the bank has between 6 and 9 billion euros to invest in acquisitions: these funds must guarantee significant returns, otherwise they will be distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends and new buybacks. This option could be “disappointing” for the CEO, but there doesn’t seem to be a rapprochement between Milan and Siena. Orcel said in December that some acquisitions are likely to be made in the coming years, especially in Central and Eastern Europe, as prices in Italy and Germany are too high. While the stock gained another 1.22% yesterday on Piazza Affari, the time for an acquisition is getting longer and longer. In this context, there is a broad coalition in government that would like to monetize quickly: this would bring closer the goal of 20 billion euros of privatizations in three years and reassure Europe of the government’s good intentions.