The Stornello is the first 125 cc single-cylinder 4-stroke created by Guzzi. Produced from 1960 to 1974 in the 125 and 160 displacements, it allowed the Eagle company to face the crisis in the motorcycle market of the 1960s. Then, in 2016, a version of the V7 dedicated to this historic model was created.

Now the Stornello could return to the Moto Guzzi range. We say this because the House has submitted the application for the renewal of protection for the commercial use of the name “Stornello” in the United States. Obviously we are forced to use the conditional as it is not certain that this model will return to the range, but the request to renew the use of the name could be a sign that the Mandello company is thinking of reintroducing this bike into the range.

If so, what could it be about? Given the characteristics of the Stornello from the 1960s, we imagine a model with a more scrambler purpose than the current Moto Guzzis. Let’s therefore hypothesize either a scrambler built on the basis of the V7, or, an even more intriguing hypothesis, built on the Aprilia 457 platform, as we anticipated a few months ago…

All we have to do is wait to see whether the Stornello will return or not, although we will most likely have to wait until at least 2025 to see something new of this kind.