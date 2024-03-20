If at first it was summer that brought with it flying insects, in particular mosquitoes – increasingly present in the Italian territory where there are over 70 different species, among which the most fearsome is certainly the tiger mosquito – now, thanks to the change climate, the exponential increase in temperatures and the change in seasonality we are witnessing, the survival of mosquitoes increasingly intensifies even during the winter months. This is demonstrated by the increase in requests for intervention and treatments recorded by Rentokil Italia, a company specialized in the monitoring and control of pests of the Rentokil Initial group, which increased in 2023 compared to the previous year, by 11%.

“The confirmation of the trans-seasonal persistence of these pests also arrives with the beginning of 2024: in fact, in the first two months of the year there is a growth trend compared to last year, the antilarval and adulticidal treatments recorded by Rentokil Initial Italia have increased by +31%, highlighting how we must always start earlier to prevent an infestation during the summer months. The data shows that in particular some areas of the Po Valley and areas of Tuscany are affected by these requests”, reports a company note.

“In the last 2-3 years there has been an increase in both requests and treatments compared to previous years. It is therefore evident how the change in seasonal temperatures, with a temporal contraction of the coldest periods, leads us to observe mosquito activity during all year round and this equates to an increase in risks for public health – explains Fabio Landi, Quality & Pest Management Expert of Rentokil Initial Italia. “It is therefore essential to try to prevent the mosquito problem to guarantee complete protection of the areas, decreasing or by eliminating development foci and critical points for these pests through prevention interventions and anti-larval treatments. Only secondarily and if necessary, is it a good idea to proceed with actual disinfestation which, to be effective, must be as targeted as possible to the type of mosquito”.