Recalling that in Morena surveys are carried out to define jobs by popular election, Claudia Sheinbaum, presidential candidate of the “Let’s Keep Making History” coalition, assured that she was not decided by “a finger”, and ruled out that there is internal division.

“I was not decided by a finger of a finger, but by a national survey, because the same in the case of Reynosa, it is decided by what the citizens think, the citizens can make mistakes, the people can make mistakes, but it is the best we can do ”Claudia explained.

The presidential standard bearer commented that they could have had “a tremendous division” within Morena over the definition of candidates, which she said there was not and there will not be.

“There may be some complicated cases, but the movement remains united, citizens will define who they want to vote for, but there is a very great unity,” he highlighted.

Meanwhile, at a rally in the main square of Matamoros, the candidate for federal deputyship and licensed mayor of Matamoros, Mario López, was booed by attendees, receiving some shouts of “out, out” and “chapulín” for his PRI past. Due to the above, Sheinbaum asked for respect for the candidate.

During the event, Claudia mentioned that on the second floor of the 4T they intend to strengthen the National Electoral Institute.

In education, they have not presented a clear strategy

The candidates for the Presidency have not presented, so far, a clear financing strategy for their proposals, for example, to increase the number of secondary education schools or the number of students in higher education, or to restart the Full-Time Schools program, which operated in 27,000 public schools, when during this six-year period it was decided to eliminate it, said the civil organization Mexicanos Primero.

He expressed that although in the public conversation around education there is also agreement that children should go to school under equal circumstances and receive a quality education, the lack of basic and technological infrastructure in schools is not addressed. as well as the improvement of learning.

The civil organization indicated that four out of every 10 schools in the country do not have basic services, such as electricity, water, toilets and sinks.

