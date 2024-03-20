Montalto, March 20, 2024 – Two students who participated in the “Miguel’s Thousand” at the Martel Stadium in Montalto di Castro on March 11 last year will take part in the final, which will take place on March 21 at the Nando Martellini Sports Center in the Baths of Caracalla. in Rome .

From the Montalto group, a boy born in 2006 and a girl born in 2013 respectively from the Cardarelli schools in Tarquinia and Santa Maria del Paradiso in Viterbo qualified with times of 2 minutes 49 minutes and 4 minutes 11 minutes. Emotional for these two young men crossing the finish line in record time for the 1,000 metres.

“I express my sincerest gratitude for the outstanding performances of our young athletes at Miguel’s Thousand,” comments Sports Delegate Emanuele Miralli. All participants demonstrated dedication and competitive spirit, showing record times at distances of eighty, one hundred and one thousand meters.

“Your participation,” adds Miralli, “made this event an unforgettable moment in the sport and in our community.” Miguel’s Thousand is not just a competition, but a symbol of dedication, passion and unity. I wish our finalists all the best for the competition on March 21st – may you continue to inspire strength and courage with your talent and determination. I thank the president of the Montalto Sports Club, Massimo Maietto, and the creator of Corsa di Miguel, Valerio Piccioni, for their constant commitment to spreading the spirit of sport. And last but not least, all school leaders and teachers who recognize sport as a multidisciplinary activity capable of transmitting the values ​​of inclusion and communication.”

The event, organized by Corsa di Miguel and the Montalto Sports Club under the patronage of the municipality, took place for the first time in the city of Montalto, where in recent days President Maietto presented students of various Tucia schools with certificates of participation in the sporting event.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.