Political leader María Corina Machado continues to fight against the Nicolás Maduro regime, despite her 15-year disqualification from holding public office. That prevents her from participating in the next presidential elections in Venezuela. In that sense, she envisioned a dark future for the Llanero country if the re-election of Nicolás Maduro becomes a reality on July 28, 2024.

Does María Corina Machado fear Nicolás Maduro’s victory in the presidential elections in Venezuela?

María Corina Machado does not give up and assures that they will be able to remove her from the “electoral package” towards the presidential elections in Venezuela. In a recent interview for the BBC, the leader of Vente Venezuela stated that she will continue in the fight, and when asked what could happen if Nicolás Maduro is re-elected as president, she made it clear that it would be a nightmare that would force people to leave. their country in an unprecedented wave of migration.

“The consequences of Maduro staying by force would be enormous, not only for the region, because the region should prepare for the largest wave of migration we have seen so far. I am talking about millions of Venezuelans who will flee if they lose hope of freedom and prosperity in their homeland. This is a critical moment, very delicate hours and what both Venezuelans and the international democratic community do in the next few hours, I believe will be critical for the coming decades,” stated the opposition representative.

Did the UN speak out after persecutions in Venezuela in the middle of the electoral campaign for the 2024 presidency?

According to reports from the United Nations, the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro would have returned to its most violent phase of repression before the elections. UN investigators indicated that, in this latest update, they found a reactivation of the most aggressive form of repression by the Chavista authorities. In its presentation last year, the Mission warned that the regime’s repressive structure has not been dismantled and continues to represent a latent threat. Thus, he demonstrated that the situation did not change; On the contrary, it got worse.

“In light of the first results of our investigations, the Mission has identified indications that State security forces continue to commit serious violations of human rights explicitly mentioned in the Mission’s mandate, which remain unpunished. The Mission observes a repetition of the same patterns of human rights violations against people who are opponents or perceived as such, which includes human rights defenders who dare to criticize, denounce or protest against decisions or policies of the Government,” the UN said.

“These actions highlight the serious difficulties that exist to guarantee that the next presidential elections are held in accordance with the right to participate in public affairs provided for in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights,” the office added in its analysis.

