Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel

Milei winks and Enel thinks better of it. The disposal of the subsidiary Edesur has been frozen

Tomorrow, Thursday 21 March, Enel will make public its financial results for 2023. However, the main attention is focused on the possible change to the company strategy in Argentina: it seems that Edesur, the subsidiary distribution company, may no longer be destined for sale as initially expected by number one Flavio Cattaneo.

Thanks to the recent deregulation measures in the energy sector, created to favor large international groups as announced by president Javier Milei, Cattaneo is evaluating the possibility of maintaining an active presence in the country. In Buenos Aires, yesterday, a meeting was held between Cattaneo, the head of cabinet Nicolás Posse, the Minister of Economy Luis Caputo, together with Claudio Weyne Cunha, the head of Enel in Argentina, and Juan Carlos Blanco, president of Edesur.

The meeting was considered positive, and according to Argentine government sources, the official account of the Argentine Cabinet mentions Enel’s “expectations on ongoing reforms in the energy sector and new investment opportunities”.

However, it is too early to draw definitive conclusions. Enel is waiting to evaluate some conditions, such as the decision on the renewal of the concession for the El Chocon hydroelectric plant, previously suspended by the Alberto Fernández government. The latter had extended the concession until January 19, 2024, with the intention of bringing it back under the control of the public company Enarsa (Energía Argentina Sociedad Anónima). For Edesur, active in energy distribution in the Buenos Aires area, revenues are estimated at around 250 million dollars.

It is clear that with the installation of the new ultra-liberal government there have been significant changes. Already in mid-January, Cattaneo had made a quick visit to Argentina to meet Milei, and from that moment rumors had circulated about a possible revision of the country’s exit strategy.

During that first meeting, the Argentine president confirmed the government’s commitment to respecting contracts in order to attract foreign investments and promote economic development. Subsequently, in mid-February, it was Milei’s turn to visit Rome for his first official meeting since taking office at the Casa Rosada.