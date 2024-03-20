The National Migration Institute (INM) reported the rescue of 87 people from seven countries in Central, South America and Africa, who were traveling between rolls of wire inside train gondolas in Empalme, Sonora.

The INM, together with the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the National Guard (GN) and the company Ferrocarriles de México (Ferromex), carried out this humanitarian rescue and immigration verification of the group of people, who were located in the gondolas. of a train in the railway yards.

Federal immigration agents (AFM) counted three minors under 18 years of age, 26 people in family units, as well as 58 single adults.

The INM described that the unaccompanied minors under 18 years of age are from Ecuador (one boy) and Guatemala (one girl and one boy). Adults traveling alone come from Guatemala (13 women and 30 men), Ecuador (two women and five men), Colombia (one woman and three men), Nicaragua (one woman), Brazil (one man), Angola (one woman), as well as from the Congo (a man).

The family units are made up of 26 people (14 adults and 12 children under 18 years of age), originally from Guatemala and Ecuador.

“With the support of Red Cross rescuers, the good health of the people was verified and they were provided with water and food. The foreigners could not prove their regular stay in the country, so the AFM carried out the corresponding Migratory Administrative Procedure (PAM),” said Migration.

He indicated that family groups and unaccompanied minors were under the protection of the state’s National System for the Comprehensive Development of the Family (DIF), while single adults were channeled to the INM facilities in Hermosillo, Sonora.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions