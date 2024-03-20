Among the guests Mika, Claudio Amendola, Max Angioni, with the participation of Biagio Antonacci

Last appointment tonight with Michelle Impossible & Friends, Michelle Hunziker’s one woman show in prime time on Canale 5.

In this episode guests include Mika, Claudio Amendola, Max Angioni, with the participation of Biagio Antonacci. Grand finale also for the saga of ‘Lugano amara’, a parody of the Turkish series ‘Terra amara’, with Gialappa’s Band and Aurora Ramazzotti. Michelle Hunziker is joined by the fixed cast made up of Gialappa’s Band, Katia Follesa, Andrea Pucci, Alessandro Betti, Valentina Barbieri and Scintilla.