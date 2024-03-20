Miami, March 20, 2024 – Luciano Darderi fights on the field with all his heart and soul, but it’s not enough. The Italian tennis player lost in the first round of the Masters 1000 men’s tournament in Miami.

He was defeated in three sets by Canadian Denis Shapovalov with a score of 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4.

On the contrary, Darderi was not disfigured by this. Despite it being his fourteenth ATP match, the Italian, after a slow start, eventually found a rhythm and initiative that allowed him to openly challenge the former world number 10. Perhaps erred too much in some key areas of the match, but showed character when it came to deciding whether to extend the match or not in the second set tiebreak and overturning match point at 5-3 in the third. kit . The win now guarantees Shapovalov a spot in the second round against 10th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, against whom he leads 3-2 head-to-head but to whom he lost in his last match played last year in the third round of the tournament. Discover Barcelona.

As mentioned, the world number 75 is off to a slow start. The former struggled to get into the game and the break points began to fly in the first game. The fifth is the one that allows Shapovalov to start the match with an advantage. And the Canadian knows how to use the newly created inertia, varying from below and finding important help in the Italian’s frequent mistakes. Darderi struggled in his service rounds and eventually gave up serve again in the seventh game. But here’s the twist. Shapovalov begins to give up the field, errors also appear in his game and Darderi ends up on a counterbreak, which, although it did not consolidate, will help strengthen his confidence.

In fact, the second set is balanced, with neither opponent conceding break points. There are few exchanges, but Darderi makes fewer mistakes. Shapovalov finds a valuable ally in the game at the net, but in the tiebreaker it is the Canadian who confirms his lack of talent, converting two fatal free throws that allow his opponent to serve and influence the match.

The third set is played on a razor’s edge. The tension returns to spoil Darderi’s performance, which is again threatened in the first game by the Canadian’s return. This time the balance is precarious, destined to collapse at the first mistake. And the fact that it was Darderi who stumbled upon him is only a consequence of experiences that are still forming, memories that instead surface in Shapovalov and allow him to see the match to the end. However, not before the match point had been annulled, Darderi’s last gasp, today useless for the purposes of the contest, tomorrow a precious archive from which to draw benefit on the path that awaits him.

