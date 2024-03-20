Miami, March 20, 2024 – A great debut for Camila Giorgi at the Miami Masters 1000 Women’s WTA event. Azzurra returns to competition and wins the first scheduled match against Poland’s 47th-ranked Magdalena Frech, 6-4, 6-2.

In the third round, the athlete from Marche will play against number one in the WTA rankings, Iga Swiatek. In direct comparisons there is an equal.

With a superb backhand down the line, Georgiy scores a break in the third game of the first set (2-1): then goes all out to confirm the lead (3-1), bringing home an 18-point game (it would be the longest of the match), where he canceled out singles three break points awarded in the match. The Italian takes no more risks and takes the score 6-4 with a scoreless opportunity.

In the second half, with the score 1-0 in favor of Frech, the Marches player plays five games in a row, twice breaking the Polish serve (5-1), and then closes the score 6-2 with a volley in the second match. point after losing the first due to a double fault. The Italian finished with a strong 59% of her first serves on court, with which she scored 83.3% of her points.

There are also two more Italians on the field today. Late in Italy, Martina Trevisan, number 61 in the WTA rankings, who last year reached the quarter-finals before losing to Rybakina, makes her debut against Australian left-hander Storm Hunter, number 122 in the rankings, coming out of the qualifiers, a strong showing. doubles specialist who beat her in the first round of qualifying in Dubai this year.

If successful, the 30-year-old left-hander from Florence will find one of the strongest players of the early season in the second round, American Emma Navarro, ranked 20th and 20th seed.

Italian night, a difficult task for Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 51st ranked, new winner of her third WTA 125 trophy in Charleston, who is chasing her first victory in Miami: in fact she will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka. , WTA number 229 (in a protected ranking race), returned to the circuit in January after maternity leave.

There is no precedent between a 23-year-old who was stopped and a 26-year-old from Japan who reached the final two years ago (stopped by Swiatek). The winner of this match will be the opponent of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, number 17 WTA and 15th place.

