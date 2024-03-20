Miami, March 20, 2024 – The first round of the men’s and women’s main draws at the 2024 Masters 1000 Miami 2024 takes place today, Wednesday, March 20. After two days of qualifying, eight Italians will take the field on the hard court at Hard Rock Stadium. on the first real day of the tournament, with a calendar full of events every day until the two finals on March 30 and 31.

The favorites at the start are Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. However, Novak Djokovic will be absent and will not take to the court in Florida.

Berrettini makes his debut

As for today, it is worth mentioning the return to the main ATP circuit after the Phoenix Challenger Matteo Berrettini, who will meet former world number one Andy Murray. The match is scheduled to take place at the central stadium no earlier than 20:00 Italian time. Whoever wins will face Argentina’s Echeverri in the second round.

The match will be broadcast live on television as well as on Sky, Sky Go and NOW.

ATP Miami, today’s Italian matches

People

Murray-Berrettini: third match from 17:00 at the stadium

Darderi-Shapovalov: number 16 on the podium

Fils-Arnaldi: Game 5 from 4 p.m. at Butch Buchholz Field.

Nishioka-Koboli: no earlier than 17:30, Court 5.

Cachin-Wavassori: third match from 16:00 on court 2

Donn

Freh_ Georgie: 4:00 pm at Butch Buchholz Field

Hunter-Travisan: fifth match from 16:00 on Court 1

Cocciaretto-Osaka: not before midnight at the stadium

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo from ATP Tour website