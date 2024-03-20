In Mexico, as we say goodbye to winter, people are already preparing to welcome one of the most vibrant and colorful seasons of the year: spring. This change not only brings with it an increase in temperature and the flowering of nature, but is also marked by an astronomical event of great importance: the spring equinox.

This phenomenon, which occurs annually during the month of March in the northern hemisphere, marks the official start of spring, when day and night are of approximately equal length around the world.

What is the spring equinox?

The spring equinox is an astronomical event that symbolizes the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere, including Mexico, and the beginning of autumn in the southern hemisphere. It is characterized by the moment in which the Sun is positioned directly over the Equator, this causes an almost perfect equality between the period of light and darkness at a global level. This balance marks the end of winter and the beginning of a season of growth and renewal in nature.

When does the spring equinox begin?

The spring equinox in the northern hemisphere occurs every year between March 20 and 21. This date range is not only significant for marking the seasonal change, but also for the various festivals and rituals held in many cultures to celebrate the rebirth of the Earth and the arrival of longer, warmer days.

What time will the spring equinox begin?

For the year 2024, the spring equinox will begin this March 19 at 9:06 p.m., central Mexico time, as announced by the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE). This precise moment, when the Sun crosses the celestial equator, begins the spring season in our country.

Why does this phenomenon occur?

The phenomenon of the spring equinox occurs due to the inclination of approximately 23 degrees of the Earth’s axis of rotation with respect to its orbit around the Sun. This inclination is responsible for the seasonal variations that we experience. Depending on the time of year, one of the hemispheres receives more sunlight than the other, which leads to changes in the length of day and night.

How does the spring equinox affect animals and plants?

The spring equinox has a significant impact on the behavior of animals and plants, it marks the beginning of the growing season. Warmer temperatures and increased hours of sunlight stimulate plant flowering, seed germination, and the return or migration of certain animal species. This rebirth of nature not only beautifies the landscape, but is also important for the reproduction and feeding cycles of various species.