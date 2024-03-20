Home Technology

Meta Platforms cuts prices to respond to privacy regulations, but debate over its compliance continues

Meta Platforms has proposed nearly halving its monthly subscription fee for Facebook and Instagram to 5.99 euros from 9.99 euros, a senior Meta executive said, in a bid to address concerns of privacy and antitrust regulators.

Cuts on the NO-ADS subscription service

The price cut follows growing criticism from privacy activists and consumer groups over Meta’s no-ads subscription service in Europe, which will require users to pay a fee in future to ensure their privacy. Meta launched the service in November to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which limits its ability to personalize ads for users without their consent, hurting its main source of revenue.

The company said the paid model seeks to balance the competing demands of EU privacy laws and the DMA.

“We have wanted to speed up this process for some time, because we need to reach a stable state… So we offered to lower the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and to 4 euros for each additional account,” he said. declared Tim Lamb, Meta’s lawyer, at a European Commission hearing. “This is by far the lowest end of the range that any reasonable person should pay for services of this quality. And I think it’s a serious offer. The regulatory uncertainty that exists at the moment must be resolved quickly.”

The problem is not about the tariff

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems said the issue is not about the tariff. “We know from all the research that even a rate of just 1.99 euros or less leads to a shift in consensus from the 3-10% who really want advertising to the 99.9% who click yes anyway.” The GDPR stipulates that consent must be given ‘freely’,” he said, referring to European privacy law, “It’s actually not about the amount of money, but about the ‘pay or okay’ approach as a whole. The whole purpose of ‘pay or okay’ is to get users to click ‘okay’, even if it is not a free and genuine choice. We do not believe that simply changing the amount makes this approach legal.”

The hearing was intended to give Meta users and third parties the opportunity to seek clarification on the company’s compliance with the DMA.

Reviewing Meta Service Pricing: A Response to Regulatory Privacy Pressures

Meta Platforms’ decision to reduce the monthly fee for Facebook and Instagram, in an attempt to address regulators’ concerns over privacy and antitrust, represents an attempt to balance market needs with regulatory obligations. But, while the move could be seen as a step in the right direction, debate remains over whether the “pay or okay” model is actually effective and is compatible with European privacy laws. Attention now turns to the need to clarify these aspects, as Meta continues to navigate regulator demands and user expectations.

