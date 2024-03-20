Tim, Merlyn ready for the anti-Labriola list

In the end, the initiative of the Merlyn fund has arrived and will most likely lead to the presentation of an alternative list for Tim, compared to that of the board of directors which proposed Alberta Figari as president, confirming Pietro Labriola as CEO of the group instead. The London-based fund managed by Alessandro Barnaba has announced that it owns 81,250,000 ordinary shares of Tim through Merlyn Partners Scsp, an alternative investment fund based in Luxembourg, equal to 0.53% of the company’s share capital. This is reported by La Verità.

Therefore, it has exceeded the threshold necessary for the presentation of a list, as anticipated by Verità, which is the plan on which the Italian financier has been working since November, when its alternative plan to the sale of the network failed. Despite ups and downs, and after the bad blow suffered in the last round (a few months ago it declared that it owned almost 3% and had presented its own “TimValueD” plan as an alternative to that of Kkr), the work of the London fund did not stop has never been interrupted and now seems to have regained momentum with a rethink compared to Merlyn’s original project, no longer questioning the sale of the network and the 18.8 billion agreement with KKR, which could reach 22 billion with the earn- out. The objective is to transform Tim into a technology company and therefore to sell the assets considered less strategic from this point of view.

Brazil is seen as an opportunity, but expendable, while the consumer market is seen as moving. The recent agreement between Vodafone and Swisscom (Fastweb) at multiples equal to almost 8 times Ebitda gives rise to hope and the objective would be to capitalize on the renewed dynamism of the market. In short, a divestment plan is envisaged with the sale of the network, the consumer sector and Brazil, which would make it possible to reduce debt and manage Tim Enterprise (Noovle, Olivetti and Telsy). A key role should be entrusted to Tim’s former manager Stefano Siragusa, who however seems to also be in contact with other funds.

The Merlyn fund is not the only hypothesis in the field. Indeed, it seems that other entities are working on the presentation of new lists with new directors, including several managers with consolidated experience in the information and communications technologies sector. Among these, the consultant specialized in ICT Francesco De Leo has been active for some time. While among the funds, as reported by La Verità, BlueBell, owned by the financier Giuseppe Bivona, is also very active on this front. And what will Vivendi do? It is known that in November he would have supported Merlyn’s initiative and it is likely that he will look with interest at any new possible lists, given the declared hostile attitude towards the current board of directors, even if it is unlikely that he will be able to present his own . Meanwhile, while the one-to-one meetings between the group’s top management and analysts continue to present the plan which involves the sale of the network to reduce the debt, it should be noted that after very intense days, yesterday the stock returned to trade on volumes even below the average, closing the session at 0.2190 euros with an increase of 0.23%.