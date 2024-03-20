Sensational previews that will be broadcast in the next episodes of Men and Women. Here is Daniele’s decision.

According to the previews of Men and Women we will witness a completely unexpected twist. The new tronista Daniele, in fact, will decide to contact Beatriz with the aim of having her return to the studio to deepen their knowledge.

What will Brando’s former suitor decide to do?

Men and Women: previews of the next few days

As we all know, Men and Women is a recorded program, which means that it is possible to know some previews of what will happen in the next episodes. The previews are really interesting, as there will be twists in both the classic throne and the over-the-top one.

The first news concerns the story between Ida and Pier Paolo, who continue to go out outdoors without however reaching a turning point. The tronista will also decide to go out with Mario, but things won’t go very well with him as yet another argument will start and the man will threaten to leave the show.

For Gemma, however, a new suitor will arrive, a 51-year-old knight who is the woman she will decide to date. Precisely for this reason, new disagreements will arise with Tina, who will have no problem expressing her opinions towards the woman.

The tronista Daniele asks Beatrice to return to the broadcast

One of the turning points that will certainly make the next episodes of Men and Women interesting concerns the decision of the tronista Daniele. The young boy has just sat on the throne, but he has already made a decision that many found questionable.

The handsome Neapolitan has in fact asked the production to be able to contact Brando’s former suitor, Beatriz D’Orsi. In fact, the tronista declared that he was struck not only by the beauty of this girl, but also by her character and her determination.

Beatriz D’Orsi

According to the previews, the girl will accept the invitation of the new tronista but, once she arrives in the studio, she will decline his invitation to stay. As far as we know, however, the external one which sees Daniele and Gaia as protagonists will be explored in more detail, even if at the moment we don’t know anything more. What’s going to happen?