Rome, March 20, 2024 – The next day in the Senate chamber, where Giorgia Meloni is trying to put out the fire that arose after Matteo Salvini’s words about the elections in Russia. The Prime Minister is not taking this lightly, blocking her government’s position by declaring what Italy has done for Ukraine and pointing the finger at the poll verdict coming out of Moscow: “We reiterate our condemnation of the farcical elections in Ukraine. Ukrainian territories – makes it clear – and to the events that led to the death of Alexei Navalny in prison. His sacrifice in the name of freedom will not be forgotten,” he said to applause from the audience. Next to him, Antonio Tajani nods with conviction. The other deputy prime minister, however, does not sit on the government benches: Salvini is not there, and even the minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, although present in the chamber, leaves the leadership seats and sits alone a few meters from him, only to then leave. The House together with the Prime Minister.

“Salvini was not there, I think he had some obligations…”, interrupts the leader of the Northern League group, Massimiliano Romeo, answering journalists, while the opposition stings the House: “everyone has their own Orbán.” , he said. , among many, Filippo Sensi. In a reply mail from MIT, the note clarifies that the League leader was absent from the chamber because he was busy with the ministry: after a morning in the Palazzo Chigi, in the water emergency control room, Salvini reached Porta Pia to take part in a series of meetings and meetings .

But at the Palazzo Madama his absence does not go unnoticed, while many wonder whether the ambiguous position on Russia could influence votes in the European elections. Where Meloni reveals for the first time his goal, aiming below that 30% bar that many see within reach: “For me, victory would be to confirm the votes that brought me to Palazzo Chigi a year and a half ago, and this will not be easy: it doesn’t happen often so that after a year and a half, whoever is in government can confirm this consensus. But this is certainly a goal that I strive for,” he says in an interview broadcast early in the morning by the Agorà channel on Rai3. So the focus is on the 26% that brought her to the helm of the country she has been at the helm of for 17 months now. Never deviating from the path of supporting Kyiv, without ifs and buts. However, by marking a distance – and he clarified this for the first time in the House of Parliament – from Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to send troops into Ukrainian territory.

In recent days there has been a lot of discussion about direct intervention, I take this opportunity to repeat, as Minister Tajani did, that our position is not at all advantageous, in fact there is a risk of dangerous escalation,” warns the Prime Minister. Minister. Which immediately receives the League’s approval: “complete harmony” with Salvini, League sources note, recognizing in Meloni’s words responsibility and common sense. Sometimes we march at a distance, but as one person, when the French President needs to be returned to his place, and the League is ready to “take over” Elysée Palace And even from the ranks of the FDI he attacks with a hard nose: Senator Roberto Menia, speaking in the Chamber, goes so far as to speak of “muscle itch on the part of a man who usually looks quite feminine”, immediately recalling softer words. Ferdinando Casini.

Who, along with almost all the other parliamentarians who spoke in the House, condemns the gesture of a student visiting the Senate with his school group, guilty of displaying a gun with his hand, aimed directly at the Prime Minister. A serious gesture, especially on the day that falls on the anniversary of the murder by the Red Brigades of labor law expert Marco Biaggi, as the Prime Minister herself recalled in the House of Representatives, commenting on an event in which she was the protagonist despite herself.

And it is in response to the senators’ remarks that Meloni responds to attacks on the supposed differences that concern the majority in Ukraine, returning the accusations to their senders. And remembering that if there is anyone who is divided about Kyiv, it is the opposition, starting with the Democrats. Regarding Ukraine, he argues that “this government has always shown the same position and cohesion, there are some fluctuations elsewhere, for example, the Democratic Party has refrained from sending weapons,” he quips. Without forgetting to bring Giuseppe Conte into the game: for him, “the solution,” Meloni attacks, “is for Zelensky to wear a tie: tell him that to those who see his citizens dying every day, but Conte, of course, ruled with a breastplate scarf…”

On the eve of what promises to be a difficult European Council meeting, Meloni says the agreement was signed in Cairo with the participation of President Ursula von der Leyen. It also recalls the controversy surrounding the Regeni case, which has cast more than a shadow over this €7.4 billion agreement between Europe and Egypt. “Contrary to what some claim,” he notes, “we have not and do not intend to interrupt the search for the truth in the Giulio Regeni case, as evidenced by the ongoing trial in Italy, which is being monitored by the government. with great attention and respect that we have created as a civil party.”

Applause from most places while the opposition roars. And they do so even more so as the Prime Minister touts the work being done on the migrant emergency, a change of pace that her government has repeatedly claimed is bringing to the European agenda.

The agenda to which she contributes, she declares through dialogue with everyone, despite the division – for which she reproaches those who came before her – between good and bad, “between countries A and B.” And it is with this register that he responds to criticism of his friendship with Viktor Orbán. “Treating some as unpleasant condominiums, as outcasts,” he reproaches, “leads to a weakening of Europe. I have a dialogue with everyone, but I serve the interests of my country.” Meloni claims his position determined to move forward “until I get the consent of the Italians,” as confirmed in an interview with Agorà. There are only two things that could convince her to give up: a lack of “freedom to influence” because “I’m not here to survive” and her daughter Ginevra “if I realized she was paying too high a price” . price.” I sometimes ask myself this question,” he admits, “but she is a strong, smart and understanding child, we are doing our best not to get lost in this storm.” (source: Adnkronos, photo: Governmento.it)

