Nothing will stop Mazepin from returning to Formula 1. However?

Many Formula 1 drivers owe a lot to their old man. Like Nikita Mazepin. If his father had not been an oligarch, he, of course, would never have ended up in Formula 1. But the sword cuts both ways: he also lost his place because of the same father. Mazepin Sr. is a friend of Putin, and at the present time this is not valued.

This turn of events, of course, greatly upset his son Nikita. He was equally successful in Formula 1 and had a brilliant career. Okay, maybe not, but it’s still sour. However, Mazepin did not accept this decision and went to court.

The European Court has already made a decision. What does it seem like? Nikita Mazepin was removed from the sanctions list. According to the judge, family ties with his father are not sufficient grounds for his inclusion on the list. In fact, a great injustice was done to Nikita.

Does this leave room for Mazepin to return to Formula 1? Well, no, because in addition to lack of talent, there are some other obstacles. For example, the Russian is still on the sanctions lists of Great Britain and Canada. And there still have to be races. In addition, many teams have their headquarters in England.

Since his unexpected departure from Formula 1, Mazepin has been busy with all sorts of legal claims. And he really knows how to achieve victories there. It also still races, but outside of Europe, in the Asian Le Mans Series.

