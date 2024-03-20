“With the new tariff nomenclature, the future of our national health system and the crucial role of accredited private diagnostic centers are at risk, the true first point of care for citizens”. This is the alarm raised by Luca Marino, vice president of Unindustria health section during his speech on the occasion of the first major national initiative which was held this morning at the Brancaccio Theater in Rome. The most representative categories of analysis laboratories have come together under a single acronym, Uap – Unione ambulatori e poliambulatori to give voice to what will happen to local healthcare with the entry of the tariffs imposed by the new nomenclature, starting from April 1st 2024.

“The policy of reducing tariffs imposed by the NHS is putting at risk the financial sustainability of our structures, but above all the quality of care we can offer to Italian citizens – underlines Marino – Collaboration between the public sector and the accredited private sector is a pillar fundamental part of our National Health Service. Accredited private structures are an integral part of the NHS: with more than one billion services per year, equal to 60% of the total services provided, we provide essential services that lighten the load on public structures, guaranteeing turnaround times reduced waiting times and access to advanced technologies”.

“The introduction of the new tariff nomenclature – adds the vice-president – imposes a cut of over 40% to the tariffs previously in force, drastically reducing the reimbursement due from the Region for our services. The accessibility and quality of the services is at risk care for citizens, in particular for the most vulnerable. We need tariffs that reflect the real costs of the services we offer, which allow us to invest in innovation and which ensure the sustainability of our structures. However, the Minister of Health Schillaci, which recognizes the crucial importance of the local assistance we offer, seems to be moving in the opposite direction”, observes Marino. These national rates “reduced will create even more of a series A and a series B healthcare system”. The most virtuous Regions, “such as Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and Liguria, were able to correct the situation and integrate the reduced delta with their own funds”, while the Southern Regions “cannot because their accounts do not allow it”. Result? “Half of Italy – he warns – could find itself in the position of no longer having a reference for local care, with citizens in need of care disoriented and many jobs that will disappear”.