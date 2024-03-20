“From next April 1st the new reduced national tariffs will create even more of a series A and a series B healthcare system. The richer Regions will be able to afford to finance a more appropriate tariff with additional resources, thus guaranteeing the sustainability of the service to their citizens , while the other Regions, in particular those in the Centre-South, not having this possibility will be forced to apply the national tariff, seriously compromising territorial assistance. This is unacceptable”. Luca Marino, vice president of Unindustria health section, said this during his speech on the occasion of the first major national initiative which was held this morning at the Teatro Brancaccio in Rome. The most representative categories of analysis laboratories have come together under a single acronym, Uap – Unione ambulatori e poliambulatori, to give voice to what will happen to local healthcare with the entry of the tariffs imposed by the new nomenclature, starting from April 1st 2024 .

“We ask for a rethink of these pricing policies – says Marino – It is not just a question of numbers, but of ensuring that every Italian citizen can continue to have access to high-quality healthcare services. We need tariffs that reflect the real costs of the services that we offer, which allow us to invest in innovation and which ensure the sustainability of our structures”. It is “paradoxical that – he adds – while Minister Schillaci recognizes the crucial importance of local assistance, his actions seem to move in the opposite direction, downgrading the vital role of our structures. Instead of reducing support for outpatient structures that have demonstrated effectiveness and efficiency, it would be appropriate to enhance them as precious resources”.

“In the 2024 policy act, issued by the Ministry of Health – recalls Marino – territorial assistance seems to be entrusted exclusively to community houses, which would represent a much more expensive and less effective investment than Pnrr funds, or, even worse, to the service pharmacies, structures that are totally inadequate for this role. At this point it is legitimate to ask what consideration Minister Schillaci reserves for our realities and our work. It is not a question of asking for privileges, but of guaranteeing that our healthcare system remains among the best in the world, accessible to all, regardless of income or social status”. For these reasons, concludes the vice president, “I invite the minister and all government representatives to consider these requests and work with us to find a solution that guarantees the sustainability of the National Health Service, the quality of care and equity in access to health services for all Italian citizens”.