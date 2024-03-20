The winner of the primary elections organized in 2023 by the Venezuelan opposition denounced attacks against members of her political party. María Corina Machado assures that this situation harms the rule of law in Venezuela and will have a negative impact in the context of the elections that the country is experiencing in 2024.

“WORLDWIDE ALERT The Maduro regime unleashes brutal repression against my campaign teams. They have arrested Henry Alviarez, National Organization Coordinator of my Campaign Command, and Dignora Hernández, Political Coordinator. In addition, they have issued arrest warrants against several others members of the National Command, including my campaign manager, Magalli Meda. These cowardly actions aim to close Venezuela’s path towards change and freedom in peace and democracy. Venezuelans, I ask you for strength and courage in these difficult times. Today more than ever “We need to be united and firm to continue moving towards our objectives.”

María Corina Machado’s statement was published on her X account and was written in English. Photo: María Corina Machado/X

YOU CAN SEE: Government of Nicolás Maduro captures 2 new members of María Corina Machado’s team