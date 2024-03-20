Having just left the Cinecittà reality show, the former judo star explained why he decided to participate in the GF

Strategist to whom? Marco Maddaloni firmly rejects the accusations of being fake, in an interview given to Alfonso Signorini’s weekly Chi just after saying goodbye to Big Brother, after the painful mourning. However, he recognizes that he accepted the court of the Canale 5 reality show for a very specific reason: to earn money. Unlike many characters, who make all kinds of excuses to avoid admitting the truth, he prefers to be completely transparent.

Marco Maddaloni explains why he agreed to become a contestant on Big Brother

Having just left the Mediaset program, the athlete responded to the accusations of his detractors, according to whom he is a strategist, but he likes the calculation of probabilities. In all his participation in reality shows he tries to resist as long as possible, so as to have a greater economic return. Before joining the Cinecittà House, he had already competed on the Island of the Famous in 2019, until his victory in the final against Marina La Rosa, Luca Vismara, Sarah Altobello and Aaron Nielsen.

As a judoka Marco Maddaloni has won various titles. Yet, unlike the status enjoyed by footballers and the like, his figures in his world are not high. And he likes the good life, like going out to eat with his wife or letting his kids hang out at the pool. He invested the money he earned on TV in the real estate sector, but there were periods where he lived in a 60m2 attic with the rest of the family to rent the rest of the house and have an income.

Even in his periods of glory, with the wages obtained in judo Marco Maddaloni would not have been able to guarantee his family the desired standard of living. Today he doesn’t earn anything, but when he was active the prison police paid him 1,400 euros a month. His autobiography, due out in April, tells us about himself: through his personal experience he urges you to never give up. He teaches sport.