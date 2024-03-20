As often happens, we could already see the new helmet as one of the advantages. The men and women of DSM – Firmenich PostNL have been riding in this aero bike helmet from Scott for some time now. In terms of the name, it is not new, as Cadence Plus was also the name of the previous version of the aero helmet. In my opinion, the new Scott Cadence Plus helmet looks much sleeker and even more streamlined.

More versatile, faster and more compact

The previous version of the Cadence Plus had been around for a long time and was designed for the men of the then Orica Greenedge team. The new Cadence Plus helmet was mainly wanted to be more compact and versatile. By making the helmet’s vents less angular, the helmet will become more streamlined while also maintaining its aerodynamic benefits in different positions. The Swiss also see this in wind tunnel results, which show that even in crosswinds, the wind can better bypass the helmet. According to Scott, this gives a 22% advantage in 15-degree crosswinds.

In terms of volume, they’ve made the helmet 10% more compact, and it’s especially noticeable that it’s much thinner at the back compared to its predecessor. Overall, Scott says he gets 1 watt. So quite a lot was changed, resulting in “only” 1 watt. On the other hand, this also indicates that its predecessor was already an aerodynamic and technically advanced helmet. By the way, according to Scott, this 1 watt is equivalent to 10 seconds at a speed of 43 km/h over 40 km.

Thanks to the MIPS Air Node system integrated into the padding, Scott says the size M helmet weighs 280 grams. This is comparable to its predecessor and is an excellent weight for an aero helmet. The helmet is more compact, but its weight remains the same due to the more closed design and Scott’s own magnetic clasp.

Sunglasses compartment, taillights and Aero end caps

No, that’s not a typo because Scott refers to the space in the vents as sunglass storage. By the way, this is simply the English translation of “shop”, although I think it is less commonly used as a translation in the Netherlands. But there is a place where you can put your glasses. At the rear, Scott built in a click system for the tail light. This rechargeable tail light provides added safety, especially during winter training rides.

For even more aerodynamic benefits, you can cover the front vents with Aero plugs. These are three 3D printed covers that can be inserted into the three largest holes on the front. The two outer small holes remain open so you can store your glasses in the helmet. Apart from saving 2W with these plugs, it is also a nice addition in winter as it keeps out rain and cold. You can order these Aero forks separately for €19.90 and I secretly wonder how much time savings that extra 2W can add when 1W is already equal to 10 seconds at 40km.

The helmet is available for €249.90, which is a great price for a high-end aero helmet with Mips. It’s available in sizes S, M and L, and you can choose from four different colors. A sleek but less pronounced white or black helmet or a bright purple or diamond grey/lime green helmet.

via Scott